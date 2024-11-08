Chase Brown Dives Into Fumble Miscue That Helped Flip Ravens Result
CINCINNATI — Things flipped in a big way on Thursday night when Chase Brown fumbled for the second time in the past five games thanks to a great strip by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
Baltimore took the ball deep in Bengals territory into the endzone shortly after to help turn a 21-7 deficit into a 21-20 margin quickly. It was a massive swing in the game after Khalil Herbert fumbled earlier in his Cincinnati debut before falling on it.
"There's so much work that goes into these weeks, putting a lot of work protecting the ball, it's a big emphasis for us," Brown said to reporters about the mistake. "So no, fumbling is unacceptable, and just gotta be better."
The second-year back ran for 42 yards and a score on 13 carries while adding nine catches for 52 yards.
Cincinnati has been one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL this season and that rang true again on Thursday (16 carries for 49 yards). They've averaged four yards per carry as a team (27th in the NFL), while only four more teams have lost more fumbles than Bengals rushers. Cincinnati hasn't averaged more than 4.1 yards per carry in a season once this decade.
"Just get back to work," Brown said about the loss. "Focus on where we can get better at and that's it. Can't dwell on a loss like this. So keep moving on and get better."
