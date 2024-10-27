Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Tied With Philadelphia Eagles 10-10
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Eagles are tied 10-10 at halftime. Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-4 on the season. Here are our halftime observations:
Fast Start
The Eagles won the coin toss and deferred, which set the stage for the Bengals to have their longest drive of the season.
Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 17-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bengals had six first downs on the drive and went 5-for-5 on third down. Burrow completed 11-of-12 passes for 60 yards. Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Gesicki, Zack Moss and Chase Brown caught passes on the drive.
Watch the touchdown here.
Burrow and the Bengals scored on their second possession of the game too. Their third down conversions continued. Burrow found Gesicki for a 24-yard gain on 3rd-and-22 on a spectacular play that extended the drive. Gesicki also made an outstanding one-handed catch to keep the drive alive a few plays later.
It ultimately ended with an Evan McPherson 27-yard field goal after Darius Slay knocked the ball away from Jermaine Burton in the end zone.
Burrow completed 16-of-24 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in the first half.
McPherson Misses
McPherson missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with 5:08 left in the second quarter. He's made 11-of-15 field goal attempts this season, but has missed two of his last three and three of his last five attempts.
The Bengals Will Win If...
The Bengals need to continue to move the ball on offense. They moved the ball well in the first half, but had to settle for a field goal on their second possession and finished with just 10 points.
The defense played pretty well, keeping the Eagles in check for most of the first half. Philadelphia will receive the opening kickoff of the second half. They didn't force a turnover in the first half. That needs to change if they're going to win on Sunday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Injury, Says He’s Feeling Better After Week 6 Win
Where Does Bengals Losing Streak Against Browns Rank Against Other Teams?
Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Matchup With Philadelphia Eagles Flexed to 1 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast