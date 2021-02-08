Kevin Harlan Delivers Epic Call of Super Bowl Streaker

Kevin Harlan's Best Call of Super Bowl LV Involves Streaking Fan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night to win Super Bowl LV.
There were plenty of great plays from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Bucs' defense, but Kevin Harlan's call of a fan streaking on the field might've topped them all.
A fan ran onto the field late in the fourth quarter and the legendary broadcaster delivered in crunch time. Listen to Harlan's call below. You can also watch video of the mayhem below.
-----
Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV
Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs
Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender
Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise
Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face
Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season
Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game
Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson
Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency
Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft
Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season
Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl
Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week
Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook