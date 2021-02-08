Kevin Harlan Delivers Epic Call of Super Bowl Streaker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night to win Super Bowl LV.

There were plenty of great plays from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Bucs' defense, but Kevin Harlan's call of a fan streaking on the field might've topped them all.

A fan ran onto the field late in the fourth quarter and the legendary broadcaster delivered in crunch time. Listen to Harlan's call below. You can also watch video of the mayhem below.

