All Bengals

Look: Steelers Without Cornerback Donte Jackson for Showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals

The Bengals are 8-8 entering Saturday night's game.

James Rapien

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is upended by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is upended by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Starting Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Bengals.

Jackson is dealing with a back issue. He has five interceptions on the season.

Look for Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre to have an increased role for the Steelers.

The Bengals are without starting running back Chase Brown, which means Joe Burrow could throw even more than he already does on Saturday night against the Steelers.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/Gameday