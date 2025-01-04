All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of Saturday Night Showdown vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals need to beat the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown is officially inactive for Saturday night's must-win game against the Steelers.

Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in Cincinnati's Week 17 win over Denver. Look for Khalil Herbert to start with Trayveon Williams and Kendall Milton both active.

Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton is also inactive. He didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh, despite being healthy.

Charlie Jones, Isaiah Thomas, Andrew Stueber, Tanner McLachlan and Sam Hubbard are also inactive.

Rookie right tackle Amarius Mims (broken hand) is active. He started last week, but didn't finish the game. Cody Ford took reps at right tackle in practice this week.

