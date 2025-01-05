Watch: Trey Hendrickson Takes Sole Possession of NFL Sack Lead After Sacking Russell Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is poised to lead the NFL in sacks this season.
He brought down Russell Wilson on Saturday night on the Steelers' opening possession for his 15th sack of the season.
That gives Hendrickson one more than Myles Garrett (14) who already played this week. Kyle Van Noy (12.5) is in third place and already played this week. Danielle Hunter (12) is in fourth. T.J. Watt (11.5) is fifth.
Watch Hendrickson's sack below:
