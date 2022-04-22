Skip to main content

NFL Draft Thoughts: Bengals Focused on Defense After O-Line Reconstruction

Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have used their first round draft pick on an offensive player in each of the past five years. 

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Jonah Williams are huge pieces of their present and future, but their attention is expected to shift to the defensive side this year. 

Cincinnati has the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They could take an offensive lineman, but they'll likely address their defense, especially after spending significant money on the offensive line in free agency.

Time For a First Round Cornerback?

Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon

Not only have the Bengals passed on defense in the first round in the past five drafts, but they've only taken one first round cornerback since 2014 (William Jackson, 2016). 

They would like to break that streak next week. Whether it's Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon, Andrew Booth Jr. or Roger McCreary, cornerback is certainly the leader in the clubhouse at this moment. 

They're doing their due diligence on all of the top cornerbacks in this year's class. 

"We just look at their movement," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "Certainly, it can help if a team (defense) is a press-man team or something, but you’re really just looking to see how they move, getting in and our of their breaks. How do they catch the ball? Are they letting guys catch a lot of balls in front of them? So, you can process what the coverages are. But really, at the end of the day, what kind of mover is he?”

How many of the top cornerbacks will still be available when the Bengals are on the clock? That's the question. If one of the top guys is still around, then Cincinnati will likely break their streak. 

Cornerback Isn't the Only Option

Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) celebrates defensive lineman Derek Parish (0) sack against Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Houston Cougars won 31 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals may wait on cornerback. They need a defensive tackle that can make an impact, especially on passing downs. 

Houston's Logan Hall is a 3-technique that can put heat on opposing quarterbacks. He's versatile and can move all across the line, although he'd primarily be used as an interior pass rusher. 

Georgia's Devonte Wyatt is another first round option that could get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey could fill that role, but he struggles in run defense and is projected to go in round two. UConn's Travis Jones is another option, but he's the opposite of Winfrey. He's great against the run, but isn't much of a pass rusher. 

Wild Cards

George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Bengals could end up taking an offensive lineman in round one, especially if Zion Johnson or Tyler Linderbaum falls to 31. 

There's also a chance that a top edge rusher like George Karlaftis or Arnold Ebiketie is still on the board. 

Cincinnati has options. From cornerback to defensive line and even safety. 

With Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell entering the last year of their deals, there's a chance Lewis Cine, Dax Hill or Jalen Pitre are high on the Bengals' draft board. 

That's the beauty of this draft. There's so many different paths Cincinnati could take and it's dependent on who's off the board after the first 30 picks. 

For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Get Important Help on Defense

NFL Insider Shares Insight on Which Cornerbacks Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft

Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings

Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit

Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping

NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?

Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day

Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

A.J. Green
News

A.J. Green's Contract Terms With Arizona Cardinals Revealed

By James Rapien17 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Palmer Praises Joe Burrow, Says Bengals' Star Has 'Killer Instinct'

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a catch in the 1st quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 582622
News

Brian Callahan Says Ja'Marr Chase is One of the Best College Prospects He's Ever Scouted

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (DL11) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Is Logan Hall a Good Fit With the Bengals?

By James RapienApr 21, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after a play from the sideline during the second half against the Houston Cougars during the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Meet With One Safety and Two Cornerbacks Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 20, 2022
Tyler Linderbaum Daniel Faalele
GM Report

Bengals Bolster Offensive Line, Secondary in 7-Round Mock Draft

By James RapienApr 20, 2022
Feb 8, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) arrives at Los Angeles International Airport prior to Super Bowl LVI. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Video of Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players Working Out

By James RapienApr 20, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Deebo Samuel Wants Out of San Francisco, Asks 49ers for Trade

By James RapienApr 20, 2022