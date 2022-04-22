NFL Draft Thoughts: Bengals Focused on Defense After O-Line Reconstruction
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have used their first round draft pick on an offensive player in each of the past five years.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Jonah Williams are huge pieces of their present and future, but their attention is expected to shift to the defensive side this year.
Cincinnati has the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They could take an offensive lineman, but they'll likely address their defense, especially after spending significant money on the offensive line in free agency.
Time For a First Round Cornerback?
Not only have the Bengals passed on defense in the first round in the past five drafts, but they've only taken one first round cornerback since 2014 (William Jackson, 2016).
They would like to break that streak next week. Whether it's Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon, Andrew Booth Jr. or Roger McCreary, cornerback is certainly the leader in the clubhouse at this moment.
They're doing their due diligence on all of the top cornerbacks in this year's class.
"We just look at their movement," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "Certainly, it can help if a team (defense) is a press-man team or something, but you’re really just looking to see how they move, getting in and our of their breaks. How do they catch the ball? Are they letting guys catch a lot of balls in front of them? So, you can process what the coverages are. But really, at the end of the day, what kind of mover is he?”
How many of the top cornerbacks will still be available when the Bengals are on the clock? That's the question. If one of the top guys is still around, then Cincinnati will likely break their streak.
Cornerback Isn't the Only Option
The Bengals may wait on cornerback. They need a defensive tackle that can make an impact, especially on passing downs.
Houston's Logan Hall is a 3-technique that can put heat on opposing quarterbacks. He's versatile and can move all across the line, although he'd primarily be used as an interior pass rusher.
Georgia's Devonte Wyatt is another first round option that could get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey could fill that role, but he struggles in run defense and is projected to go in round two. UConn's Travis Jones is another option, but he's the opposite of Winfrey. He's great against the run, but isn't much of a pass rusher.
Wild Cards
The Bengals could end up taking an offensive lineman in round one, especially if Zion Johnson or Tyler Linderbaum falls to 31.
There's also a chance that a top edge rusher like George Karlaftis or Arnold Ebiketie is still on the board.
Cincinnati has options. From cornerback to defensive line and even safety.
With Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell entering the last year of their deals, there's a chance Lewis Cine, Dax Hill or Jalen Pitre are high on the Bengals' draft board.
That's the beauty of this draft. There's so many different paths Cincinnati could take and it's dependent on who's off the board after the first 30 picks.
