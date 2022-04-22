NFL Draft Thoughts: Bengals Focused on Defense After O-Line Reconstruction

Not only have the Bengals passed on defense in the first round in the past five drafts, but they've only taken one first round cornerback since 2014 (William Jackson, 2016).

They would like to break that streak next week. Whether it's Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon, Andrew Booth Jr. or Roger McCreary, cornerback is certainly the leader in the clubhouse at this moment.

They're doing their due diligence on all of the top cornerbacks in this year's class.

"We just look at their movement," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "Certainly, it can help if a team (defense) is a press-man team or something, but you’re really just looking to see how they move, getting in and our of their breaks. How do they catch the ball? Are they letting guys catch a lot of balls in front of them? So, you can process what the coverages are. But really, at the end of the day, what kind of mover is he?”

How many of the top cornerbacks will still be available when the Bengals are on the clock? That's the question. If one of the top guys is still around, then Cincinnati will likely break their streak.