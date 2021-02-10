Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Specialists and Cornerbacks

Every decision has its benefits and drawbacks. The Cincinnati Bengals have felt the latter smack them in the mouth too many times over the past five years. This offseason presents an opportunity to build on a strong 2020 rookie class and inject wins into an organization that has had five straight losing seasons.

Before they canvas the free agent landscape, they must address the path forward with their unsigned players. Particularly the ones with questions surrounding their situation.

On one side is Carl Lawson, who the Bengals should have high on their priority lost. He was the only competent pass rusher on this team, with no one waiting in the wings.

On the flip side, there are guys like A.J. Green, Shawn Williams, and Randy Bullock. Entrenched members of the team over the last decade, seemingly at the end of their time in Cincinnati. The Bengals likely won't spend much time weighing the choice to move forward with Lawson or move on from Green and Williams. The tough decisions come by way of the fringe candidates.

Let's take a look at the Bengals cornerbacks and specialists that are set to hit free agency.

William Jackson III — CB

William Jackson III has lived up to his first-round selection in the 2016 draft. He was a shutdown corner in 2017, allowing the second-lowest catch rate by a corner since 2006 (34.9%). He shut down number one wide receivers like Antonio Brown in his first full season.

That production came crashing down in 2018 and 2019. Jackson rebounded in 2020, finishing 20th out of 121 cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus rankings (71.4).

PROS: Jackson has a defined floor that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can rely on. The veteran's missed a total of 15 tackles in 44 games since 2018, and he's broken up double-digit passes in three of his four career seasons. Jackson has lowered his passer rating and completion percentage allowed in each of the past three years against a steady target share. Depth at cornerback was a glaring problem late in the season (i.e. Jalen Davis at Pittsburgh).

CONS: Cornerback Trae Waynes has already been slotted into the 2021 salary cap at $15.8 million after signing a three-year deal last offseason. Jackson is the top outside corner available in a thin class. He will generate plenty of interest. If the Bengals used the franchise tag on Jackson, they would have to commit around $30 million in cap space to him and Waynes next season. Jackson has never flashed elite ball skills, totaling three interceptions in 59 games.

Mackensie Alexander — CB

Mackensie Alexander made the jaunt over from the Minnesota Vikings with Waynes and played the most football of his NFL career. Alexander was a consistent force in 13 games in the slot. The fifth-year player logged a career-high in snaps (642) and tackles (47) while finishing 63rd among cornerbacks in PFF Grade (60.4).

PROS: Alexander struggled in coverage by his standards but still led the Bengals cornerbacks in passer rating allowed and didn't give up a touchdown. He ranks outside of the top ten at his position among free agents, so he won't command big money. Staying in Cincinnati could be best for him and the Bengals. Alexander is already familiar with Anarumo's defensive system and can rekindle his on-field connection with Waynes.

CONS: He's coming off his worst year defending the pass. Alexander allowed career-highs in yards per target (7.4), completions (39), and yards allowed (398). He also missed seven tackles after whiffing on five combined attempts the previous two seasons.

Kevin Huber/Clark Harris — P/LS

It's hard to picture a Bengals punting unit without immediately thinking of this combination. Kevin Huber is fast approaching legendary status in Bengals history. If he returns in 2021 for all 16 games, he'll tie Reggie Williams for the second-most games played in team history (206). Ken Riley is first all-time with 207 games played. Clark Harris isn't far behind his snap mate in service time. Another full season in stripes puts him at fourth all-time with 200 games played. They are the longest-tenured punter/long snapper duo in NFL history.

PROS: Huber finished seventh in punt average this past season (47.2 gross yards per punt). The Cincinnati-native has had just two punts blocked in the past four seasons. He's also posted straight seasons with less than 30 returns after allowing an average of 34.6 from 2014-18. He was not an elite punter in 2020, so he shouldn't command top of the market money.

CONS: Huber had 19 punts inside the opponents 20-yard line last season after averaging 30.3 per season from 2017-19. Huber ended the year with seven-plus touchbacks for the first time since 2016.

-----

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook