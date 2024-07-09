CBS Sports Notes Bengals Should Add Running Back Before Training Camp
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports is the latest outlet to note Cincinnati's perceived weakness at running back after noting it's their biggest need ahead of training camp.
The Bengals just ended the Joe Mixon era.
"Cincinnati had a really prudent offseason with its free agent acquisitions and draft choices," Josh Edwards wrote. "The loss of defensive tackle D.J. Reader and offensive tackle Jonah Williams were countered with the signings of Sheldon Rankins and Trent Brown. The return of safety Vonn Bell brings some stability to that unit. The draft choices of defensive tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, as well as cornerback Josh Newton, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and wide receiver Jermaine Burton add depth at critical positions. Following the trade of running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals signed Zack Moss from Indianapolis. They need him to have a big season as the go-to option or second-year runner Chase Brown will be forced into action."
Cincinnati ranked second to last leaguewide in rushing yards per game last season as they look for Brown to take a leap, alongside continued consistent rushing from Moss.
