NFL Insider Shares Noteworthy Update About Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' Future With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow hasn't been shy when asked about Tee Higgins' future. The 28-year-old wants the Bengals to do what it takes to sign Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins to long-term contracts.
"Whenever a great player leaves, you wish you could have found a way to keep them," Burrow said earlier this week. "You don't want to make a living out of letting great players leave the building. And, you know, I think that's why you got to do everything you can to get those deals done early."
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the latest on the Bengals' star trio. Apparently they've made it clear behind the scenes that they want to stay together.
"Sources say the three have discussed playing together again for years to come," Rapoport wrote. "It's their goal, and privately they have made no secret about it."
It's a noteworthy update, especially considering Burrow called Higgins "a need" last month.
Since then, Higgins has switched agents and now has the same agent as Chase: Rocky Arceneaux.
The Bengals are in Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Saturday night. They need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Burrow, Chase and Higgins have all set career-highs in various categories this season.
