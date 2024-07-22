Cincinnati Bengals First Rounder Amarius Mims is Only Unsigned Rookie From 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims is the only unsigned rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Vikings signed defensive end Dallas Turner on Sunday, who was taken with the No. 17 pick in the draft, one spot ahead of Mims.
That should clear the way for the Bengals to reach a deal with Mims.
Turner signed his contract, which gives Mims' agent and the Bengals a clear idea of what the draft slot ahead of him looks like from a bonus and structure standpoint.
It's reasonable to expect the Bengals and Mims to agree to terms in the next 24-36 hours so he can be on the field for the first official training camp practice on Wednesday.
Mims may want his $8 million signing bonus in one lump sum. Meanwhile, the Bengals may want to spread it out over a few different installments. They broke Myles Murphy's bonus into two payments last season.
As long as Mims signs his deal before the first day of practice (Wednesday, July 24), then there's no reason to be worried.
