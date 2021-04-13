Bengals Make 'Responsible' Choice in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — There's plenty of debate about what the Bengals should do with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some believe they should take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell. Others think LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the right pick.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr says it would be "irresponsible" of the Bengals to take an offensive playmaker with the fifth selection. He has them drafting Sewell in his latest mock.

"While I think, depending on how the board plays out, there’s a chance Rashawn Slater will go before Sewell, I think Sewell has more experience in a zone-blocking offense, which more tightly aligns with the Bengals’ offensive philosophies," Orr wrote. "It would be absolutely irresponsible for Cincinnati to reach for an offensive playmaker instead of a tackle who can protect their battered franchise quarterback. Sewell gives the Bengals promising bookends for the near future. What about Riley Reiff, you ask? His one-year, $7.5 million deal doesn’t preclude them from making this move. And Reiff has admitted an openness to shifting to guard (the Bengals have said in the past that Jonah Williams will not be moving inside)."

Taking Sewell makes sense on the surface. Of course the Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow. Do they think they can add a starting caliber tackle and guard in rounds 2-4? If so, then passing on a playmaker like Chase or Kyle Pitts for Sewell could do more harm than good.

There's nothing wrong with taking Sewell. He's only 20-years-old and he's a freak athlete. However, the offensive line class is much deeper than the wide receiver class and the Bengals know it.

Check out Orr's entire mock draft here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook