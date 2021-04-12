Jewell's Gems: Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is important for all 32 teams, but it's massive for the Cincinnati Bengals. They need to add multiple pieces in their quest to build around Joe Burrow.

With many holes to fill, the Bengals have a chance to improve on some of those in a couple weeks.

Check out my first mock draft of the season below.

5. Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver

Even though offensive line is the biggest need for the Bengals, they could capitalize on a very strong offensive tackle class and take Chase with the fifth pick. He is an electric receiver and is only 21 years old. He would give Burrow a true No. 1 wide receiver to throw to. A trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Chase would give the Bengals one of the best wide receiver units in the NFL.

38. Alex Leatherwood, Offensive Tackle

After getting a weapon in round one, the Bengals add offensive line help. Landing a quality tackle like Leatherwood in the second round would be ideal, especially if the Bengals take Chase at No. 5. He has experience at right guard and can start there until he's ready to move to tackle.

69. Patrick Jones, EDGE

After offensive line help, getting a better pass rush is next on their top list of needs. Lucky for the Bengals, this edge rusher class is talented as well. Jones is a strong 4-3 edge rusher from Pittsburgh. He piled up 17.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Panthers.

111. Marvin Wilson, Defensive Tackle

Wilson would likely be the best player available at this point of the draft. The Bengals could use another interior defensive lineman, even though they signed Larry Ogunjobi to replace Geno Atkins in free agency. Wilson is a talented defensive tackle who can rotate between the three and five technique. He’s a capable pass rusher and would give the Bengals two young defensive linemen to build around moving forward.

149. Drake Jackson, Guard/Center

In round five, Jackson would be a security pick of sorts. Although he’s talented and capable of starting in the NFL some day, the Bengals are thin at guard and center. Jackson would immediately add more depth with starting center Trey Hopkins coming back from a torn ACL.

190. Richard LeCounte, Safety

The Bengals have a talented safety duo in Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. Despite that, they add the Georgia alum at this stage of the draft. LeCounte would be a nice addition to the revamped secondary in Cincinnati. He likely would rotate behind Bell and be insurance in case of injury.

202. Chris Rumph, EDGE

Late in the draft the Bengals could double down on edge rushers and take advantage of this talented class. Rumph is an athletic pass rusher that could develop into a productive player at the next level.

235. Tre Walker, Wide Receiver

Even though the Bengals added Chase in the first round, they could still use more speed at wide receiver. Walker has plenty of speed. He has the potential to develop into a quality deep threat. He would likely be used on special teams as a rookie, but could take on an expanded role in the future.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Reunion Time? Thaddeus Moss is Available

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook