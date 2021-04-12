NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Giovani Bernard to Sign One-Year Deal With Super Bowl Contender

This is a perfect fit!
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has a new home. The 29-year-old is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

This is a perfect fit for Bernard and for the Bucs. Kansas City also pursued the veteran running back. 

Bernard spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati. The Bengals took him in the second-round (37th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He appeared in 115 games (30 starts), finishing with 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Bernard has the most receptions for a running back in Bengals' history (342).

Cincinnati released Bernard last week. The move saved them $4.1 million in cap space.

His ability to catch passes out of the backfield and pass block will be extremely valuable to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay's offense was great at the end of last season, but they desperately needed a running back with reliable hands. 

Bernard goes back to his home state with a realistic chance of winning a Super Bowl. He joins a backfield that includes Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones.

