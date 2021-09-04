September 4, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Projections

The 21-year-old is expected to lead the Bengals in receiving this season.
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had his fair share of struggles during the preseason, but that isn't stopping some from having high expectations for the Bengals rookie wide receiver. 

According to Sports Illustrated's latest projections, Chase is expected to lead the Bengals in receptions (95), yards (1,344) and receiving touchdowns (10). 

That would be a Bengals rookie record in all categories. It would also bode well for Cincinnati's chances of exceeding expectations this season after finishing with just six wins total over the past two years. 

When the Bengals took Chase with the fifth overall pick in April's draft, they believed he could have that type of impact. He's had drop issues during training camp, but he's certainly going to get plenty of opportunities to make big plays. 

Head coach Zac Taylor has used Chase all over the field. He'll get the ball in a variety of ways from screen passes and drag routes to deep passes downfield. 

The projections may be a bit unrealistic, but expectations should be high for a guy that set records alongside Joe Burrow at LSU. 

Check out Sports Illustrated's full projections here

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Projections

