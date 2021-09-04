Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Projections

The 21-year-old is expected to lead the Bengals in receiving this season.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had his fair share of struggles during the preseason, but that isn't stopping some from having high expectations for the Bengals rookie wide receiver.

According to Sports Illustrated's latest projections, Chase is expected to lead the Bengals in receptions (95), yards (1,344) and receiving touchdowns (10).

That would be a Bengals rookie record in all categories. It would also bode well for Cincinnati's chances of exceeding expectations this season after finishing with just six wins total over the past two years.

When the Bengals took Chase with the fifth overall pick in April's draft, they believed he could have that type of impact. He's had drop issues during training camp, but he's certainly going to get plenty of opportunities to make big plays.

Head coach Zac Taylor has used Chase all over the field. He'll get the ball in a variety of ways from screen passes and drag routes to deep passes downfield.

The projections may be a bit unrealistic, but expectations should be high for a guy that set records alongside Joe Burrow at LSU.

Check out Sports Illustrated's full projections here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook