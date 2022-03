Look: Here's What La'el Collins Looks Like in a Bengals Uniform

Cincinnati signed him to a three-year contract on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins to a three-year contract on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was considered the top right tackle on the free agent market and is one of the best in the linemen in the NFL.

Collins spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas. Now he looks to protect Joe Burrow and open up running lanes for Joe Mixon. Check out multiple edits of Colliins in a Bengals uniform below.

For more on the signing, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:



Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

La'el Collins' Visit in Cincinnati Ends Without Contract

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast