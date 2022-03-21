Look: Here's What La'el Collins Looks Like in a Bengals Uniform
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins to a three-year contract on Sunday.
The 28-year-old was considered the top right tackle on the free agent market and is one of the best in the linemen in the NFL.
Collins spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas. Now he looks to protect Joe Burrow and open up running lanes for Joe Mixon. Check out multiple edits of Colliins in a Bengals uniform below.
