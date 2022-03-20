Report: La'el Collins' Visit With Bengals Ends Without Contract
CINCINNATI — La'el Collins' visit with the Bengals is officially over and he will leave Cincinnati without a contract according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
"He’s slated to visit at least one more team in the next two days," Garafolo tweeted. "Cincy is still in play and will remain in communication with the former Cowboys lineman."
The Patriots and Dolphins also expressed interest in Collins. It's unclear why the Bengals didn't sign him, but they'd definitely love to have him on their team.
"I had a great relationship with LC. Love him to death. He definitely fits the mold of a glass-eater," Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said on Friday. "Watch his tape, that's clearly evident. He is nasty and he was a lot of fun to coach. So we'll see with all that stuff."
If Collins does decide to sign with the Bengals, it would be a significant upgrade at the right tackle position in their quest to protect Joe Burrow next season.
