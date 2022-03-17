Skip to main content

Sources: Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Offensive Tackle La'el Collins

The 28-year-old was released on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — The Cowboys are releasing right tackle La'el Collins on Thursday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Dallas saves $10 million in cash and in cap space for the 2022 season. 

Collins instantly becomes one of the top offensive linemen on the free agent market. 

Cincinnati is interested in signing the 28-year-old league sources tell All Bengals. 

The Bengals have a clear need at right tackle, cap space to spend and familiarity with the veteran. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack spent three seasons in Dallas (2015-17) with Collins. 

It's unclear if he will take visits or how quick he wants to sign with a new team, but Cincinnati is definitely a contender for his services. 

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals meet with Collins in person before signing, to ensure that it's a good fit. They had a similar meeting with veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff last offseason before signing him. 

For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Bringing Back Brandon Allen on One-Year Deal

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kyle Pitts Teases Potential Spoiler Regarding Deshaun Watson's Football Future

By James Rapien1 hour ago
C.J. Uzomah
News

Watch: Bengals Thank C.J. Uzomah With Farewell Video

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Re-Signing Wide Receiver Mike Thomas

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Won't Be Coming to the AFC North

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Washington Commanders Closing in on Deal With Andrew Norwell

By James Rapien4 hours ago
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to Paul Brown Stadium after practice. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Joe Burrow Working Out, Doesn't Appear to Have Any Limitations

By James Rapien5 hours ago
C.J. Uzomah
News

Look: C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati After Signing With Jets

By James Rapien15 hours ago