The 28-year-old was released on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — The Cowboys are releasing right tackle La'el Collins on Thursday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Dallas saves $10 million in cash and in cap space for the 2022 season.

Collins instantly becomes one of the top offensive linemen on the free agent market.

Cincinnati is interested in signing the 28-year-old league sources tell All Bengals.

The Bengals have a clear need at right tackle, cap space to spend and familiarity with the veteran. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack spent three seasons in Dallas (2015-17) with Collins.

It's unclear if he will take visits or how quick he wants to sign with a new team, but Cincinnati is definitely a contender for his services.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals meet with Collins in person before signing, to ensure that it's a good fit. They had a similar meeting with veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff last offseason before signing him.

