Highly Accurate Mock Drafter Has Bengals Rolling With Offensive Lineman in Final Mock
CINCINNATI — The San Diego Times Tribune's Eddie Brown is tied as the best mock drafter over the past five years on The Huddle Report, and he has the Bengals sticking with the offensive line in his final mock.
Brown has Cincinnati taking Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who is ESPN's most likely pick for Cincinnati.
"Free agency created two major voids for the Bengals with the losses of offensive tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle DJ Reader, but maintaining the health of Joe Burrow will always be priority No. 1," Brown wrote. "Fautanu is a Pro Bowl-level talent who is versatile enough to play anywhere on the O-line."
Fautanu is the Consensus Big Board's 21st-ranked player and fifth-best offensive lineman.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Report: Potential Bengals First Round Target Rising Up Draft Boards
Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'
Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension
NFL Draft Steal: Major Analyst Mocks Washington Wide Receiver to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft
Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'
Look: Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Suited Up During Offseason
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast