The 26-year-old has Cincinnati in position to make another January run.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens in Week 18 to improve to 12-4 and win their second-straight AFC North title for the first time in franchise history.

They've won 22 regular season games and three playoff contests over the past two seasons. They also host Baltimore on Sunday night in a Wild Card postseason matchup.

Joe Burrow is hoping to take Cincinnati on another magical playoff ride just one season after winning a conference championship.

One AFC player recently told ESPN that Burrow is arguably the best fourth quarter quarterback in the NFL.

"I would say he's the best," the player said. "He's 'Joe Cool.' He doesn't get flustered at all. Honestly, if that left guard doesn't get beat [by Aaron Donald in the final minute] in the Super Bowl, I think they win. As far as having the confidence to put it out there and give his guys a chance, and the ability to put it where it's supposed to be, I think he's at the very top."

Burrow finished the 2022 regular season with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 68.3% completion percentage in 16 games. He also ran for a career-high 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Check out ESPN's entire article about all 14 playoff teams here.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

