Bengals Stars Like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Could Benefit From House Settlement Ruling Involving NIL Backpay
CINCINNATI — A recent House settlement not only set the stage for college athletes to get paid by their respective schools, but it also will pay thousands of former athletes that didn't play during the NIL era.
Athletes that played from 2016-24 will make a combined $2.8 million in backpay from lost NIL compensation.
It's safe to say that some of the Bengals' biggest stars fit that bill.
It starts with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase—who led LSU to a 15-0 record in 2019 in a season that ended with the Tigers beating Clemson in the National Championship Game.
Other guys that would've made significant money in the NIL era include Tee Higgins, Evan McPherson, Mike Gesicki, Jake Browning and Trey Hendrickson are some of the other players that would've made big dollars in the NIL era.
More than 85,000 athletes have filed claims for NIL backpay. Bengals players may pass on the opportunity, but it's probably worth doing—even if they take that money and give it to charity.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency