Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin's Health Status

The safety has been at UC Medical Center since Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam said that Hamlin is awake.

"Our boy is doing better," Elam tweeted. "Awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you, God. Keep the prayers coming, please. All love 3!"

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also said Hamlin is holding his loved ones hands and opened his eyes on Wednesday night.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin's foundation started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $7.1 million in donations. Click here to support.

