Report: A Third Team Has Entered the Kenny Golladay Sweepstakes

A trio of teams are going after the star wide receiver

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are on the end of their seats hoping star wide receiver Kenny Golladay decides to come to Cincinnati.

The Bengals offered him a lucrative one-year contract on Wednesday. The Giants were considered to be Cincinnati's top competition for the Pro Bowler, but another team has entered the fray.

Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Golladay is in New York visiting the Giants on Thursday.

Golladay's market wasn't as strong as he expected, partially because of the drop in salary cap for all 32 NFL teams. Health is also a major factor. He only played in five games last season due to hamstring and hip injuries.

In may be in Golladay's best interest to take a one-year deal so he can show he's 100% healthy and the same player he was in 2018-19 when he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. That would allow him to test the market again in 2022 when the cap rises.

Cincinnati is giving him that chance. It isn't clear if Chicago is willing to offer him a one-year deal. New York is expected to make him a multi-year offer.

