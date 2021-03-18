Insider Believes 1-Year Offer Benefits Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay

The Bengals made an offer to the Pro Bowl wide receiver this week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly made a "strong offer" to top free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday.

Joe Burrow has reached out to the Pro Bowler and the team is hoping to sign the 27-year-old to a one-year deal.

The Bengals aren't the only team competing for Golladay. The Giants are hoping to sign him to a multi-year contract.

It sounds like the Bengals may have the edge, assuming they're willing to give Golladay big money for one-year.

"Most of the receivers that I talk to that are on the street right now, they all want one-year deals," ESPN's Dianna Russini said on the Ryen Russilo podcast. "So they're asking for double-digits on one-year, which to me that's tough. I understand what they're doing. I'm interested to see when this comes to fruition and how these deals get done and I'm not obsessed with contracts, but I want to see these contracts."

With the wide receiver market flooded with talent, a player like Golladay should want a one-year deal. Instead of taking less than market value long-term, he could play with Burrow and the Bengals in 2021, post big numbers and test the market again next offseason.

Golladay appeared in just five games for the Lions last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.

He's scheduled to visit the Giants this week, but it sounds like the Bengals are still firmly in the mix for his services.

