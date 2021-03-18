Insider Believes 1-Year Offer Benefits Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay

Insider Believes 1-Year Offer Could Benefit Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay
CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly made a "strong offer" to top free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday.
Joe Burrow has reached out to the Pro Bowler and the team is hoping to sign the 27-year-old to a one-year deal.
The Bengals aren't the only team competing for Golladay. The Giants are hoping to sign him to a multi-year contract.
It sounds like the Bengals may have the edge, assuming they're willing to give Golladay big money for one-year.
"Most of the receivers that I talk to that are on the street right now, they all want one-year deals," ESPN's Dianna Russini said on the Ryen Russilo podcast. "So they're asking for double-digits on one-year, which to me that's tough. I understand what they're doing. I'm interested to see when this comes to fruition and how these deals get done and I'm not obsessed with contracts, but I want to see these contracts."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
With the wide receiver market flooded with talent, a player like Golladay should want a one-year deal. Instead of taking less than market value long-term, he could play with Burrow and the Bengals in 2021, post big numbers and test the market again next offseason.
Golladay appeared in just five games for the Lions last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.
He's scheduled to visit the Giants this week, but it sounds like the Bengals are still firmly in the mix for his services.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit
Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals