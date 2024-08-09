Cincinnati Bengals Legend TJ Houshmandzadeh Weighs in on Brandon Aiyuk's Future
CINCINNATI — 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be AFC North bound.
The 26-year-old could reportedly end up in Pittsburgh or Cleveland, as San Francisco continues to have trade talks with two of the Bengals' rivals.
Former Bengals wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh believes San Francisco should do what it takes to keep Aiyuk.
"I just want the 49ers to realize what they have," Houshmandzadeh said on 95.7 The Game. "Kyle Shanahan, fix this situation. It's disheartening when other teams are willing to pay so much more than your own team, but you're still willing to take less to stay."
Aiyuk is entering his fifth season. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option. He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
The regular season is one month away and this still isn't resolved. Check out the complete interview here or in the tweet below:
