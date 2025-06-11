Cincinnati Bengals Making BIG Change for Training Camp This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is going to look a bit different this season.
The team announced 11 practices that will be open to the public. Nine of the 11 sessions will start in the morning.
Historically, the Bengals have practiced in the middle of the afternoon. That's changing this year.
Head coach Zac Taylor knows the team needs to start fast. They were 1-3 in September last season. They started 0-2 and 1-3 the year prior.
They have to find a way to win games early in the season and having earlier training camp practices is clearly aprt of the plan.
"We talked about as a team, you know what that actually means, not just saying the term fast start," Taylor said last month. "Some of the stuff we'll just keep for our team meetings. But I do think you got to be specific with what our approach will be going forward, training camp, season, some things that we've identified that we think we can prove that in ways to, you know, start the season off on the right foot."
The Bengals are hoping to get back to the playoffs this season. They've finished 9-8 and missed the postseason in back-to-back years.
Check out the complete training camp schedule for all 11 practices open to the public here.
