Bengals Place Two Starters on COVID-19 Reserve List

    January 5, 2022
    Bengals Place Joe Mixon and B.J. Hill on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Cincinnati plays Cleveland on Sunday in the regular season finale.

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed running back Joe Mixon and defensive tackle B.J. Hill on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. 

    They also activated Trenton Irwin, Trae Waynes and practice squad tight end Scotty Washington from the COVID-19 reserve list. 

    Waynes and Irwin could get plenty of playing time this Sunday against the Browns.

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs for a touchdown past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92)during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
