Cincinnati Bengals Secure No. 17 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Bengals have the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.

James Rapien

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle Amarius Mims is selected as the No. 18 pick of the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. They secured the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's the earliest they've picked since 2021 when they picked fifth overall.

Last year the Bengals had the No. 18 pick and took right tackle Amarius Mims.

Sources: Bengals Expected to Make Changes to Coaching Staff After Missing Playoffs

Check out the official 2025 NFL Draft order from picks 1-18 below:

1. Titans
2. Browns
3. Giants
4. Patriots
5. Jaguars
6. Raiders
7. Jets
8. Panthers
9. Saints
10. Bears
11. 49ers
12. Cowboys
13. Dolphins
14. Colts
15. Falcons
16. Cardinals
17. Bengals
18. Seahawks

James Rapien
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

