Patrick was on the Bengals' practice squad.

CINCINNATI — The 49ers are signing Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals' practice squad league sources tell All Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Patrick, 24, flashed his potential this preseason, but it wasn't enough to beat out rookie Chris Evans for a spot on the active roster. Now the first-year running back will get a chance to show he belongs in the NFL.

The 49ers have dealt with a flurry of injuries at running back. Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon are all dealing with various injuries.

Patrick ran for 156 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts in the preseason.

The Bengals still have running back Trayveon Williams on the practice squad.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook