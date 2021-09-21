September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

San Francisco 49ers Signing Jacques Patrick Following String of Injuries at Running Back

Patrick was on the Bengals' practice squad.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The 49ers are signing Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals' practice squad league sources tell All Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Patrick, 24, flashed his potential this preseason, but it wasn't enough to beat out rookie Chris Evans for a spot on the active roster. Now the first-year running back will get a chance to show he belongs in the NFL. 

The 49ers have dealt with a flurry of injuries at running back. Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon are all dealing with various injuries. 

Patrick ran for 156 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts in the preseason. 

The Bengals still have running back Trayveon Williams on the practice squad. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Jacques Patrick, Kyle Shurmur
News

San Francisco 49ers Signing Jacques Patrick Following String of Injuries at Running Back

Joe Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Has Never Seen Top Gun

Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Zac Taylor Downplays Hits on Joe Burrow, Says Bengals Must Protect Him Better

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson (38) recovers a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: The Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow Continues and a Monday Mailbag

USATSI_15214345_168390307_lowres
News

Bengals Open as Underdogs Against Steelers in Week 3

Trae Waynes
News

Watch: Trae Waynes Working Out in Quest to Return from Hamstring Injury

Randy Moss
News

Randy Moss on Packers and Lions: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on One of These Fools'

T.J. Watt
News

T.J. Watt's Groin Injury Not Serious, Star Edge Rusher Could Play Against Bengals