Cincinnati Bengals Sign Tight End Cam Grandy, Waive Running Back Kendall Milton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed tight end Cam Grandy to the active roster on Friday.
Grandy was elevated from the practice squad for Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to Baltimore. He had a key block on Chase Brown's touchdown run.
The Bengals waived running back Kendall Milton to make room for Grandy on the 53-man roster.
