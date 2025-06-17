Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Elite in Key Stat According to Pro Football Focus
CINCINNATI --- Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is as elite is they come in many metrics across the NFL. There is one stat however that has been one of Burrow's calling card throughout his career, and that is his accuracy when targeting receivers deep.
Burrow has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade (97.0) on 20+ yard passes since 2022. Only Geno Smith (99.9) posted a higher grade.
Burrow has consistently been an above-average to elite deep ball placer in the NFL since entering the league. In 2024 he took that aspect of his game to another level, completing 93 passes of 20 or more yards last season.
The Bengals franchise quarterback could be even better this year. He's a year removed from his wrist injury and Cincinnati signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term extensions.
