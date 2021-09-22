Watch: Conor McGregor Might've Thrown the Worst First Pitch of All-Time

CINCINNATI — This is a football site that focuses on all things Bengals and the NFL, but every once in a while something happens in the sports world that we cover because we think you'll enjoy it.

UFC star Conor McGregor gave us one of those moments on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old might've thrown the worst first pitch in MLB history.

McGregor nearly threw the ball in the visitors dugout while making the first pitch at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cubs game against the Twins. Watch the throw below.

