Fantasy Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals Star Chase Brown

Brown established himself as the Bengals' top running back last season.

James Rapien

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Chase Brown (30) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Chase Brown (30) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown burst onto the scene last season, finishing with 990 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and seven touchdowns. He also had 54 catches on 65 targets for 360 yards and four more scores.

Is that his ceiling or a sign of things to come?

Fantasy analyst Chris O'Brien believes Brown could end up being the No. 1 running back in fantasy leagues this season.

"Chase Brown is my dark horse pick to finish as RB1 overall." O'Brien tweeted. "Dude had six-straight top-10 RB weeks after Zack Moss went down."

He also noted that Brown averaged 20.4 points-per-game, which was the fourth-most among running backs, over the last 10 weeks of the season.

The Bengals kept Moss on the roster, plus they signed Samaje Perine in free agency and took Tahj Brooks in the draft.

The depth behind Brown is much better this season, but he's the clear cut No. 1 running back on the team.

