Fantasy Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals Star Chase Brown
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown burst onto the scene last season, finishing with 990 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and seven touchdowns. He also had 54 catches on 65 targets for 360 yards and four more scores.
Is that his ceiling or a sign of things to come?
Fantasy analyst Chris O'Brien believes Brown could end up being the No. 1 running back in fantasy leagues this season.
"Chase Brown is my dark horse pick to finish as RB1 overall." O'Brien tweeted. "Dude had six-straight top-10 RB weeks after Zack Moss went down."
He also noted that Brown averaged 20.4 points-per-game, which was the fourth-most among running backs, over the last 10 weeks of the season.
The Bengals kept Moss on the roster, plus they signed Samaje Perine in free agency and took Tahj Brooks in the draft.
The depth behind Brown is much better this season, but he's the clear cut No. 1 running back on the team.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency