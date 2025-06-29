All Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Lineman Passes Away

Oliver Gibson was 53 years old.

James Rapien

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Oliver Gibson has passed away at the age of 53.

Gibson spent five seasons with the Bengals (1999-2003). He started 57-straight games from 1999-2002 after signing with Cincinnati in free agency in March of 1999.

Gibson compiled 201 tackles (37 for loss), 12 sacks and 10 passes defensed in 73 career games with Cincinnati.

He was taken by the Steelers in the fourth-round (120th overall) in the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, before signing with Cincinnati.

After his playing days, Gibson got into coaching at the high school level. He was named head football coach at his alma mater, Romeoville High School, which is 32 miles from downtown Chicago.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson reacted to the news below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away

Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease

'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

feed

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News