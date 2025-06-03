Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Trenton Irwin Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Cincinnati cut Irwin last December. He had 46 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns in 41 career games with the Bengals. Irwin had 40 of his 46 receptions in 2022 and 2023.
The Bengals play the Jaguars in Week 2 this season. That means Irwin could come back to Cincinnati to play his former team at Paycor Stadium.
"Mannn the end of a beautiful chapter. Met so many wonderful people in this beautiful city," Irwin wrote on Instagram after the Bengals released him. "Fought for what I stand for and learned to be me through it all for me."
Check out the Jaguars' announcement below:
