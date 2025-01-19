All Bengals

Former NFL Executive Praises Texans for Joe Mixon Trade With Bengals

The Bengals traded Joe Mixon to the Texans in March

James Rapien

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt praised the Texans for the Joe Mixon trade on Saturday.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in March in exchange for the 224th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mixon ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also had 36 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon ran for 88 yards and one touchdown in Houston's 23-14 loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

"The Texans traded the 224th pick in the 2024 Draft to the Bengals for Joe Mixon," Brandt tweeted.
"Pretty good trade."

Cincinnati took safety Daijahn Anthony with the pick they received in the trade. They also cleared $5.8 million in cap space.

By trading Mixon, they cleared the way for Chase Brown to have a breakout second season. Brown had 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 54 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns.

Check out Brandt's tweet below:

Published
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

