Former NFL Executive Praises Texans for Joe Mixon Trade With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt praised the Texans for the Joe Mixon trade on Saturday.
The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in March in exchange for the 224th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mixon ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also had 36 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown.
Mixon ran for 88 yards and one touchdown in Houston's 23-14 loss to Kansas City on Saturday.
"The Texans traded the 224th pick in the 2024 Draft to the Bengals for Joe Mixon," Brandt tweeted.
"Pretty good trade."
Cincinnati took safety Daijahn Anthony with the pick they received in the trade. They also cleared $5.8 million in cap space.
By trading Mixon, they cleared the way for Chase Brown to have a breakout second season. Brown had 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 54 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns.
Check out Brandt's tweet below:
