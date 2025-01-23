It's Official: Bengals Announce New Defensive Coordinator Al Golden
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially announced the hiring of defensive coordinator Al Golden on Thursday afternoon.
Golden has served as the Notre Dame defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, helping the Fighting Irish make the National Championship Game. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State 34-23, but Golden's defense is a big reason why they beat Georgia, Penn State and Indiana to reach the title game.
The 55-year-old was Zac Taylor's top target at the start of this process.
Golden will be tasked with helping reshape and revamp a Bengals defense that gave up the eighth-most yards (5,921) and the seventh-most points (434) last season.
Golden helped Cincinnati make it to Super Bowl LVI in 2021. He was the Bengals' linebackers coach for two seasons under Zac Taylor (2020-21) and helped Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson develop into quality NFL starters.
