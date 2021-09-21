September 21, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Among Favorites to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The young Bengals' star is off to a great start.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to an historic start to his NFL career. 

First, he set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101) and helped the Bengals beat the Vikings in Week 1. 

He followed that up by beating his man regularly against the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 54 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown

Despite the stellar start, Chase isn't the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, he's not even the most favored skill player. 

Mac Jones is the favorite, followed by Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Najee Harris. Chase is fifth (+900). 

Check out the complete odds, courtesy of BetOnline below.

Mac Jones +250

Justin Fields +450 

Trevor Lawrence +600 

Najee Harris +750 

Ja'Marr Chase +900 

Trey Lance +1200 

DeVonta Smith +1400 

Zach Wilson +1400 

Davis Mills +1600 

Rondale Moore +1600 

Kyle Pitts +1800 

Jaylen Waddle +2500

-----

