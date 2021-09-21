Ja'Marr Chase Among Favorites to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to an historic start to his NFL career.
First, he set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101) and helped the Bengals beat the Vikings in Week 1.
He followed that up by beating his man regularly against the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 54 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.
Despite the stellar start, Chase isn't the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, he's not even the most favored skill player.
Mac Jones is the favorite, followed by Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Najee Harris. Chase is fifth (+900).
Check out the complete odds, courtesy of BetOnline below.
Mac Jones +250
Justin Fields +450
Trevor Lawrence +600
Najee Harris +750
Ja'Marr Chase +900
Trey Lance +1200
DeVonta Smith +1400
Zach Wilson +1400
Davis Mills +1600
Rondale Moore +1600
Kyle Pitts +1800
Jaylen Waddle +2500
