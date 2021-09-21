Ja'Marr Chase Among Favorites to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The young Bengals' star is off to a great start.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to an historic start to his NFL career.

First, he set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101) and helped the Bengals beat the Vikings in Week 1.

He followed that up by beating his man regularly against the Bears, finishing with two receptions for 54 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.

Despite the stellar start, Chase isn't the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, he's not even the most favored skill player.

Mac Jones is the favorite, followed by Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Najee Harris. Chase is fifth (+900).

Check out the complete odds, courtesy of BetOnline below.

Mac Jones +250

Justin Fields +450

Trevor Lawrence +600

Najee Harris +750

Ja'Marr Chase +900

Trey Lance +1200

DeVonta Smith +1400

Zach Wilson +1400

Davis Mills +1600

Rondale Moore +1600

Kyle Pitts +1800

Jaylen Waddle +2500

