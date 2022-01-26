Skip to main content
Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses Matchup With Chiefs Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses Matchup With Chiefs Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Will Burrow lead Bengals past Patrick Mahomes and company?

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Will Burrow lead Bengals past Patrick Mahomes and company?

CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals are preparing for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He met with the media ahead of the contest on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the entire news conference below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown

Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Read More

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Joe Burrow Steelers
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses Matchup With Chiefs Ahead of AFC Championship Game

just now
Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Must Take Advantage of Opportunity Against Chiefs in AFC Title Game

4 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase Chiefs
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Film Preview of How Cincinnati Bengals Can Beat Kansas City Chiefs

5 hours ago
Eli Apple, Sean Payton
News

Sean Payton Takes Playful Jab at Eli Apple in Farewell News Conference

19 hours ago
Aug 14, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Damion Square (71) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

20 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Jan 25, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a tackle of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22), background, in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Analyzing D.J. Reader's Incredible Performance Against the Titans

Jan 25, 2022
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) watches a game-winning 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter off the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals won the game 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Duke Tobin Reveals Mindset When Bengals Made Decision to Draft Evan McPherson

Jan 25, 2022