Joe Burrow Weighs in on Bengals' Playoff Chances: 'The Odds Are Long, But We've Got a Shot'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows the odds are against Cincinnati making the playoffs.
The 28-year-old was peppered with questions about the postseason and the future following the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers.
Cincinnati has won five-straight games, but they need the Broncos and Dolphins to lose on Sunday to make the postseason.
"It's not ideal, but we've put ourselves in this position," Burrow said. "We've won the last five. We
won today, put ourselves in a spot to potentially get in with some help. The odds are long, but
we've got a shot."
Burrow plans to get his normal day after the game lift in. He may watch the Dolphins take on the Jets and the Chiefs take on the Broncos—both games kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET—with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Burrow admitted that he's looked back and thought about the seven one-score losses that they suffered this season. Had any of those games gone their way, Cincinnati would already be in the playoffs.
Instead, they're 9-8, 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the conference. They need two games to go their way if they're going to make the playoffs.
"Yeah, unfortunately you do, just like with anything that doesn't go your way in anybody's life,
whether it's football or anything," Burrow said. "You look back on the decisions that you made that could be different and played out differently. That's hindsight. Everybody has that. We definitely had
winnable games that we didn't win and put ourselves in this position."
