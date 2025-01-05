All Bengals

Here's What Needs to Happen for Bengals to Make Playoffs Following Win Over Steelers

The Bengals end the 2024 season with a 9-8 record.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws from the pocket in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws from the pocket in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 19-17 on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now Cincinnati needs some help if they're going to make the postseason.

The Bengals need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos on Sunday. They also need the Jets to beat the Dolphins. If those two results go their way, then Cincinnati will get the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The Bengals have won five-straight games. They finish the season 9-8. They've posted a winning record in four-straight seasons.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

