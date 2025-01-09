Latest on Bengals' Defensive Coordinator Search, Including What We're Hearing About Robert Saleh and Dennis Allen
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for a defensive coordinator continues.
The team has already interviewed Patrick Graham and DeMarcus Covington for the job.
Why haven't they brought in Robert Saleh? What about Dennis Allen?
Let's start with Allen.
The media and general public may be higher on the former head coach than the NFL. That doesn't mean Allen won't get a defensive coordinator job this cycle, but it isn't a no-brainer decision like some would expect.
The Bengals had a good defensive coordinator in Anarumo. They need to find another good coach, but someone that can develop and maximize their top draft picks. They've invested a lot of draft capital on defense. They need a coach that is going to fit their vision moving forward.
That doesn't mean they haven't discussed big names, but it isn't that simple. The Bengals want to make sure they get this right.
They want to find the next Aaron Glenn or Jesse Minter. They want to make sure the next defensive coordinator's vision aligns with theirs and that they maximize Myles Murphy, Dax Hill and DJ Turner's of the world.
So what about Saleh?
There's no reason why they shouldn't at least have a conversation with him.
It may not end up working out. He's expected to interview for the Jaguars and Raiders head coaching jobs. San Francisco is expected to offer him their defensive coordinator job. Detroit is another team that is lingering with Aaron Glenn expected to interview for every head coaching vacancy.
The Bengals need to get this right. Should they talk with Saleh and Allen?
There's no reason not to—but that doesn't mean they should hand the job to those guys.
Fit is important. And getting it right is the only thing that matters.
