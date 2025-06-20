Look: Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Led NFL in Key Stat Last Season
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed consistent success converting on third down. From Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a former key piece like Tyler Boyd or most recently Mike Gesicki, they have had success in crucial moments.
Despite all of those weapons, Joe Burrow is the biggest reason why they've been so successful on third down.
Burrow was the most accurate quarterback on third down last season according to Warren Sharp.
By the time the 2024 season concluded, the Bengals finished top 5 in the league with a 46.73% conversion rate on third down, which went a long way toward them becoming one of the most prolific and lethal offenses in the league.
There is no reason to believe that this area of the Bengals' offense will take a step back this season.
They re-signed Chase, Higgins and Gesicki. Running back Chase Brown also emerged as a real playmaker and could take another step forward this season.
