Look: Cincinnati Bengals Win Fan Vote for Best Helmet in AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) adjust his helmet after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 202
/ Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Which team has the best helmet in the AFC North?

The answer was easy according to fans that voted in the latest poll from NFL Fashion Advice on X.

The Bengals ran away with first place, receiving 67.1% of the vote. The Steelers came in second with 16%. The Ravens came in third with 9.6% and the Browns were last with 7.4%.

Over 4,800 people voted in the poll. Check out the results below:

