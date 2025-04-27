Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals double-dipped along the offensive line this weekend, adding to the guard spot with Dylan Fairchild in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Jalen Rivers in the fifth round.
Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher feels confident in their offensive line mix after the big weekend.
"We feel great about where we are as an offense," Pitcher said on Saturday. "If we were being self-critical, the area that was most readily available for improvement was in that room (offensive line), and so we've devoted valuable resources to improving that room. And how that shakes out, I have no idea, but I know we got better."
Both Fairchild and Rivers are known for their pass-blocking acumen with Fairchild grading over 87 overall on Pro Football Focus's pass-blocking metrics each of the past two seasons at Georgia.
Rivers complemented it with 73-plus pass-blocking grades each of the past three seasons at Miami (FL). Those are encouraging numbers entering the most pass-heavy offense in the NFL powered by Joe Burrow.
“Yeah, I think you’re looking for traits, you’re looking for length, you’re looking for play demeanor," Pitcher said to the media. "You’re looking for—the same thing I touched on last night—the ability to anchor, set a firm pocket, set width to the pocket on the perimeter. How do they react when having to counter the moves of the rusher? It all blends together, and we think we added two guys in that room that are going to be good NFL pass protectors.”
The work to get them NFL-ready begins next month as the offseason program ramps up more.
