NBA Star Draymond Green Picks Cincinnati Bengals' Rival to Win Super Bowl LX

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) breaks a huddle during a scrimmage, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Super Bowl Championship?

One NBA star thinks so.

Draymond Green believes the Steelers are going to win Super Bowl LX.

"The Steelers," Green said with no hesitation. He picked Patrick Mahomes to win MVP.

Green is used to being a villain in NBA circles. Picking the Steelers to win the Super Bowl and Mahomes to win MVP isn't going to get him any love from Bengals fans.

