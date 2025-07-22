NFL Analyst Shares Key Detail in Bengals' Contract Talks With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson won't report for training camp on Tuesday, league sources confirmed. The All-Pro is hoping to land a new contract.
What's the hold up?
Guaranteed money is a significant issue according to multiple reports.
Former NFL linebacker and current analyst Manti Te'o spoke to Hendrickson directly.
"They are atrociously, atrociously low," Te'o said according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Hendrickson and Te'o were teammates for three seasons (2017-19) in New Orleans.
The Bengals star skipped the offseason program and now will miss the start of training camp.
Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in base salary this season. That's well below market value for a top edge rusher. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has 35 sacks combined over the past two years.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Bengals Owner and President Mike Brown said on Monday. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.
“I could get into the negotiation, but I’m not looking to offend Trey by saying something, and I’m not looking to try to justify where we are. I think we’re in a good spot. I hope this thing comes together soon, and I’m going to leave it at that.”
Despite the optimism from Brown, the two sides appear to be far apart.
Hendrickson posted a picture from Florida on Tuesday morning. He clearly has no plans of showing up for training camp.
“Trey is an important part of our team, and he’s under contract,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday. “We expect all of our guys under contract to be here. That's what we expect. I can't speak for him.”
That isn't going to happen. Hendrickson will hold out in hopes of securing a long-term contract.