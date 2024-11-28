NFL Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner Makes MVP Case for Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow for MVP?
Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner believes Burrow has a legitimate case for the award.
"Joe Burrow is playing the quarterback position as well as anybody in the National Football League," Warner said during a film breakdown for the NFL's "Play Football" YouTube Account.
Warner praised Burrow's ability to read the defense, his accuracy, anticipation, ad lib ability and how he's made big plays in big moments.
Burrow has completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,028 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games this season.
Watch Warner's film breakdown here.
