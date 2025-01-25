All Bengals

No Decision Yet: Bengals Executive Trey Brown Still Considered 'Favorite' For Jets General Manager Job

Will the Bengals executive end up in New York?

James Rapien

Paycor and Bengals executives hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of the Bengals first season at the newly renamed Paycor Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Paycor HCM Inc., a Norwood-based human resources software company, has acquired the naming rights to the stadium for 16 years. The Bengals will play their first regular-season home game on Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Paycor Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Sept 6 2022
Paycor Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Sept 6 2022 / Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals Senior Executive Trey Brown remains a finalist for the Jets general manager job according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"GM hiring process continues into today," Cimini tweeted on Saturday morning. "As of last evening, none of the candidates had been informed of a decision, source says. Darren Mougey and Trey Brown are the favorites. Lance Newmark remains a candidate."

It sounded like Brown would stay in Cincinnati on Friday when Josina Anderson reported that Mougey would get the job.

While the Jets could still decide to go in that direction, no decision has been made yet.

If Brown did get the job, the Bengals would get two third round draft picks—one in 2025 and one in 2026. He's been with the organization since 2021.

