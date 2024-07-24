Report: Former Bengals and Jets Pass Rusher Carl Lawson to Workout for Panthers
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals and Jets defensive end Carl Lawson is scheduled to workout with the Panthers according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.
Lawson, 29, spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals picked him in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Lawson racked up 20 sacks and 81 tackles in 51 career games.
He signed with the Jets as a free agent in March 2021. He struggled to stay healthy during his time in New York, finishing with seven sacks in 23 games.
The Panthers are also expected to workout Yannick Ngakoue according to Kaye. The Bengals play Carolina on Sept. 29.
